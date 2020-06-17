Passed away suddenly on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Dianne Palmer for 62 years. Loving father of Michael Palmer (Heather), Linda Williams, Jeff Palmer (Susan), Barb Stewart (Don) and Lorin Lopes (Jamie). Cherished grandfather of Alex (Ashley), Rachael (Camil), Joshua (Rosanne), Brad (Victoria), Steven, Nick, Jamie, Cameron (Carly), Samantha, Jack and Thomas, and great-grandfather of six. Dear brother of Dorothy Lowe. Predeceased by his parents William and Olive Palmer and brothers Don Palmer (Trudy) and Russel Palmer (Mary). Ray was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather and will be fondly remembered for his many mishaps which kept us laughing. His family always knew to have band aids on hand. Ray was retired from his career as an accountant and through the years worked at Greb Industries, Bauer Skates and Collins Safety shoes. Ray's passions included drum and bulge corps, hockey and playing cards. Ray marched in many drum and bugle corps during his life starting in 1958 with the Woodstock Imperials, and ending with the Preston Scout House band in 2019. He also shared this passion by volunteering many years to drive bus for the Dutch Boy Cadet drum and bugle corps. Hockey was also a big part of Ray's life. He volunteered for many years coaching minor hockey and then playing himself as a goalie until finally stopping (or maybe not) his last shot in 2009 with the Old-timer hockey league. Ray also loved to play cards and spent many hours playing cribbage and rummy with family and friends especially Bill and Sharon Lowe. Ray's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at The Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Ray's visitation. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 15 minutes will be given to share your condolences. A private family service will be held at the funeral home. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hope Spring Cancer Support Centre or Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Please visit Ray's memorial page at www.henrywalser.com where you can RSVP to attend the visitation.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 17, 2020.