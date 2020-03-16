|
With great sadness we announce that Ray passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 71. Dearly loved husband of Charlotte for over 47 years. Loving father of Chad, Dean, Glen (Trisha) and Casey (Nancy). Fondly remembered by Kristian. Proud Poppa of Ethan, Kaleb, Triton, Tayva, Tainsley, Tyla, Madelyn, Jaxon and Cooper. Dear brother of Karen (late Bob), Judy (late Bob), twin brother Ron (Florence) and the late Gail (Larry) and Wayne. Survived by sister-in-law Joan. Fondly remembered by nieces, nephews and the Reinhart family. Ray's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020 and from 10-10:45 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral Service in the Chapel on Monday at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. Interment Elmira Union Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ray's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 16, 2020