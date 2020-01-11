Home

Passed away, with his wife by his side, on Wednesday January 8, 2020, at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Debbie for 38 years. Loving father of Rachel (Samir) and Jeff. Grandfather to Devynn, Ashley, Tyler and Cory. Dear brother of Bob (Lynn), Elizabeth, David (Vera), Susan (Dave) and Patrick. Predeceased by sisters Marlene (Gene) and Ruth and by brothers Keith, Don (Mary) and Michael. Fondly remembered by sister-in-law Linda. Ray will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Stronach Cancer Centre and Southlake Regional Health Centre. A private graveside service was held at Woodland Cemetery. Donations can be made to the (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Ray's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 11, 2020
