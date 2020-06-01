Raymond passed peacefully at home on May 28th. He was the son of the late Paul E. and Germaine. The much loved brother of Peter in Nova Scotia, Robert and James of Kitchener, sisters Cecile Rolfe of Nova Scotia and Louise Graf (Art) of MacArthur Mills Ontario many neices and nephews. Beside his parents he was predeceased by sister Alice and brother Paul. There will be no service due to covid-19.



