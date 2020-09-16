Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Goerz) for over 48 years. Loving father of Kris (Martha) and Mike (Jill Bailey). Proud Grandpa of Tobin, Gavin, Nora, Owen, Luka, Asher and Nico. Ray was the youngest of 7 children. He is survived by his brother John (Bev) and his sister Linda. Ray was an educator and principal with the WRDSB for over thirty years. He was a founding member of Glencairn Mennonite Brethren Church, where he loved to sing and served as a leader. Ray's faith provided a meaning in life that suffering could not take away. A private, family service will be held. In memory of Ray, donations can be made to Glencairn MB Church - Building Fund. Visit www.henrywalser.com
