1/1
Raymond Walter Braun
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Goerz) for over 48 years. Loving father of Kris (Martha) and Mike (Jill Bailey). Proud Grandpa of Tobin, Gavin, Nora, Owen, Luka, Asher and Nico. Ray was the youngest of 7 children. He is survived by his brother John (Bev) and his sister Linda. Ray was an educator and principal with the WRDSB for over thirty years. He was a founding member of Glencairn Mennonite Brethren Church, where he loved to sing and served as a leader. Ray's faith provided a meaning in life that suffering could not take away. A private, family service will be held. In memory of Ray, donations can be made to Glencairn MB Church - Building Fund. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Ray's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved