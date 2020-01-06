|
Passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Forest Heights Long Term Care at the age of 80. Predeceased by his first wife Linda (2008) and second wife Anne (2016). Loving father of Troy (predeceased 2008), Dwain (predeceased 2017) and Garry. Fondly remembered by Tammy (Ken) and Sean (Margaret). Proud grandfather of Randy, Jeff and Kurt. Dear brother of Alice, Carmela, Emery, Laurie and Claude. Reg's family will receive relatives and friends from 10-10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral Service in the Chapel on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. Interment Williamsburg Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Muscular Dystrophy Canada - Myotonic Dystrophy would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Reg's memorial.