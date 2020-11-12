Reg passed, with family by his side, at Innisfree House, Kitchener, on Monday, November 9, 2020 in his 87th year. Reg will be dearly missed by his daughters Heather Meron and husband Howie, Beth McDonald and husband John, grandchildren Greg Meron and wife Avery, Sarah Smith and husband Tanner, Michael McDonald and wife Laura Burnett, Alexandra McDonald and partner Isaac Wurfel, sister Margaret Ann Dickieson and husband Gordon, sister-in-law Margaret Simpson, and brother-in-law Ross Clarkson. Reg will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Reg was predeceased by his father Reginald Elmer Simpson in 1937, parents Walter G. Brydon in 1982 and Mary E. McCorkindale in 2010, brother Robert J. Simpson in 1997, and sister M. Sandra Clarkson in 2016. A special thank you is extended to Innisfree House. Relatives and friends are invited to share memories of Reg during a memorial visitation at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. To attend the visitation, everyone must please wear a face covering, observe physical distancing, and RSVP to the funeral home by calling 519-745-8445. A private family graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Guelph. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to Innisfree House or a charity of your choice
may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.