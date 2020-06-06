Passed away peacefully at his residence the Village of Winston Park, Kitchener. Reid Hofstetter formerly of Waterloo and Plattsville in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Eva (Duncan) Hofstetter whom he married July 25, 1952. Dear father of Sharon and Brian Huber, Robert and Marilyn Hofstetter all of Kitchener, James Hofstetter of Waterloo, and Debra Barrie of Cambridge. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Andrea and Andy, Chris and Jenn, Sarah, Allison, Alex and Caitlin, Adrian and Kass, Lisa and Kevin, Tyler, Shianna and Zach, Lance and by great-grandchildren Ross, Clair, Larkyn, Travis and Jack (born June 3, 2020). Survived by his brother Layton Hofstetter of Plattsville. Predeceased by his parents Walter and Phoebe (Snyder) Hofstetter, by brothers Harold, Floyd, Harry, John, Glenn, Earl and sisters Ruby Ament, Marjorie Littejohns, Jean Ross and Helen Hofstetter. Reid farmed, ran his own business for 20 years as an Interior/Exterior Decorator before moving on to be a Foreman with Waterloo Metal Stamping until his retirement. Reid joined the Plattsville Masonic Lodge April 9, 1965 where he served as Master of the Lodge and then was granted the Honour of "Life Member" in 2009. A private family viewing took place at the Glendinning Funeral Home, Plattsville. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Peace United Church, the Village of Winston Park or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Personal Condolences can be sent at www.gffh.ca.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 6, 2020.