The family of the late Reta Ertel would like to thank most sincerely all family and friends for the many kind messages of sympathy, flowers, mass intentions, and generous donations in memory of our Mom. Also many thanks to Erb and Good and staff especially Rob and Paula for their care and professionalism At this very difficult time. In our hearts we know that Moms love will continue to surround us everyday. Much love ~ Sharon, Dennis and Kevin



