Passed away on April 9, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 84 after a brief illness. Beloved mother of Sandra Juhn (George), Bev Finnegan, Gary Finnegan (Aileen) and Holly Finnegan. Cherished grandmother of Chad Nelson, Matthew Juhn, Carrie Muise (Greg), Ben Juhn (Samantha), Tracy Strauss (Tony), Christine Finnegan-Maas (Rob), Jack Finnegan, Andrew Bennett, Lindsay Finnegan (Mike), Dakota Blohm and great-grandmother of Ayden, Eve, Maclean, Chloe, Tyla, Jacob and Jack. Also survived by her beloved Schnoodle, Misty. Reta was predeceased by her husband Jack Finnegan, mother Mary Eydt (nee Albrecht) and father Clarence Becker. Reta will be sadly missed by many other family members and friends. Reta was also a good friend to many close friends and family who passed away over the years. Reta was the owner of Crown Courier in Kitchener. Reta's husband Jack purchased the business in 1965 and Reta was involved from the beginning, taking over as sole owner when Jack passed away in 1980. Crown Courier was always centered on family values, with her four children all working there for periods of time as well as many of her grandchildren. Reta was known for her strong work ethic, and was still working 2 days a week until her recent illness. Reta treasured her family and friends and loved nothing better than the times when all of the family was together or being with friends. Fun and humour were always important to her. Reta grew up in the Lutheran Church and believed in forgiveness. She was gratified when she was able to help others through this process. Reta loved to travel and visited many places around the world. Reta also deeply loved animals and had a number of dogs and pet birds during her life and even a pet goat when she lived on a hobby farm as a child. Reta always kept her bird feeder full. She taught us so much and she will be deeply missed. A small private service will be held at graveside on April 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. A livestream will be available at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. Donations in Reta's memory to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region or St. Mary's Hospital Foundation can be made through the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Reta's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 11, 2020