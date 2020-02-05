|
Peacefully at Groves Memorial Community Hospital on Monday, February 3, 2020, Rhea (Secord) Reinhardt of Fergus in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of Fred Reinhardt. Loving mother of James Reinhardt, John (Marie) Reinhardt, David (Shelagh) Reinhardt and Linda (Jori) Adank. Cherished grandma to Sharon (Chee) Seng Tan, Kevin (Erin) Reinhardt, Kurt Reinhardt, Michael Reinhardt, Erin (Dave) Swanson-Reinhardt, Sarah (Brandon) Moore and great-grandma to Brady, Kaia, Allie, Owen, Jared, Emma, Lily, Ava, Neala, Jack, Wesley, William, Fionnula, Braedon and Charlotte and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother Archie and sister Betty. The family would like to thank Dr. Westendorp, all the staff at Summit Medical and the staff at the Groves Memorial Community Hospital palliative care unit for their compassion in caring for Rhea. Friends will be received by the family one hour prior (12-1 p.m.) to the funeral service being conducted on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 290 Belsyde Ave., Fergus, followed by a luncheon at the church. Online condolences, memories and photographs can be shared at www.grahamgiddyfh.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 5, 2020