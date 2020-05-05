It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rhona Schork on April 29. Rhona passed away at home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by her mother Laura Whyte and father Ian Whyte. She will be missed by her life partner Wilfred, her beloved daughter Erin and son Ian, her Scottish family Ruby, Laura, and Greg, her sister-in-law Waltraud, brother-in-law Raimund, Yasmin, Suleima, Devin and her good friend Margaret. Rhona was a kind and humble person who loved to laugh. Like a tall tree, she sheltered those around her. She lives on in our memories and our love. We will miss you.



