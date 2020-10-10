Passed away peacefully at St Mary's Hospital. Beloved husband of Bobbi. Dear father of Debbie (Joe) and Rick (Irys). Loved grandfather of Shantel, Tyler, Zach, Ricky, Tyler, Erica, Olga and Karlito and great grandfather of Jaidyn. Dear brother of Dranel (Harold) Wood, Camille (Chuck) Samms. Ricardo was predeceased by his parents Bert and Orissa Luxton. A special thank-you to the doctors and staff of the 7th floor at St Mary's Hospital and to Dr. Bedrosian for his loving care. Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held for immediate family at Westmont Memorial Celebration Center, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). If desired donations to the Humane Society of Kitchener-Waterloo would be appreciated. Online Condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com