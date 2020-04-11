|
1967 - 2020 Bruce passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital at the age of 53. Beloved son of Thomas and Julia Lumsden of Elmira. Loving brother of Deborah Bordignon. Proud uncle of Caroline Bordignon and Mark Bordignon. Loved and missed by his large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by his sister Donna. Bruce lived a full life filled with love and simple faith. He was a long-time resident of the Christian Horizons Waterloo II group home in Kitchener. He will be greatly missed by his staff and his housemates. Respecting social distancing protocols, there will be no funeral. A memorial service may be held at a later date. Special thanks to the staff (both present and past) at Christian Horizons. Bruce was a resident of Waterloo II for the past 32 years. We thank Christian Horizons for the loving care and support of Bruce. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Christian Horizons (https://www.christian-horizons.org/give) or Friendship Ministries (https://friendship.org/give/) would be appreciated by the family. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 11, 2020