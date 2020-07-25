Passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020 at the age of 86. Loving husband of Dorothy for 64 years. Will forever remain in the hearts of his children James (Lise), Thomas (Janice), Matthew (Karen) and Julia Martin (Kyle). Cherished grandfather to Erin Kipfer (Evan), Melissa (Nick), Laura and David. Great-grandfather to Emmett Kipfer. Survived by his brothers Maurice (Pat), Ken and Bill (Cathy). Prior to his retirement, Richard enjoyed a 38-year career with J.M. Schneiders. He also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and time spent with family. Cremation has taken place. Richard's family will receive visitors at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 12-1 PM with the service beginning at 1 PM, officiated by Fr. Aleks Mazur of St. Agnes Catholic Church. Interment will then proceed at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. COVID-19 protocols will be in place to attend the memorial visitation/service, and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. Condolences for the family and donations to the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre or the Heart & Stroke Foundation may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445. The family would like to thank the staff at the Chartwell Westmount for their care and compassion.