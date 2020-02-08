Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
It is with deep sorrow we announce Dick's passing on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 ten days prior to his 76th birthday. Beloved husband of Sandra "Sandy" Dietrich for over 51 years. Dear brother of Tom, Harry (Linda), Doug (Janice) and Dave (Pam). Son-in-law of Les Porter and brother-in-law of Dale (Allan) Sawatzky and Holly (Jim) Dyson. Sadly missed by the birthday boys, Sudsucker fishing group, the euchre club, his Dutch Boy family, many good friends and by his nieces, nephews and their families. Dick's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener (519) 749-8467. Memorial Service in the Chapel on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy donations to the KW - Humane Society or Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Dick's memorial
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 8, 2020
