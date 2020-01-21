|
|
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Richard Hohl on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 68. He will be truly missed by his beloved wife Lynn Nowack, his true soulmate for 19 years. Also remembered with love by his children Leanne Hohl (Dave), Barry Nowack, Sarah Snow (Steve) and Rob Malcolmson. He is predeceased by his father Elmer Hohl (1987) and his mother Hilda Hohl (2019). Cremation has taken place. Rich's family will receive relatives and friends from 2 - 3:45 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Celebration of Life in the chapel at 4 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 21, 2020