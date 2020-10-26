Passed away peacefully, in the arms of his wife and with family by his side, on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Karen for 50 years. Loving dad to Tracey Vannieuwenhuizen (Brad), Cindy Boxwell (Paul) and Mark Boxwell (Andrea). Cherished Grandpa/Papa to Zach, Josie, Jayden, Kalen, Jacob, Noah, and Madison. Dear brother to George (Michelle). Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews and especially missed by dog, Irie. Predeceased by parents, George and Reta, brothers, Dave and Greg (Pat). Private cremation has taken place with private interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Breslau. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Richard's memorial.