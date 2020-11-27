1/1
Richard James Cressman
Richard Cressman died on Monday November 23rd in New Hamburg, Ontario at the age of 67. He struggled with mental health for half his life and that struggle became too great. He died by suicide. Loving husband of Susan (Bearinger). Father of Sara Cressman (David Martin), Amanda Cressman (Bryan Peters), and Karrie Cornies (Dan). Adored Papa to Addison, Maisie, Elaina and Caleb. He was predeceased by his parents Gladys and Clayton Cressman and parents-in-law Jessie and Howard Bearinger. He is mourned by his siblings and siblings-in-law Ralph Cressman (Lois), Kevin Cressman (Janet), Chris Cressman (Dale Scott), Karen Martin (Willard), Dave Bearinger (Debbi), Jim Bearinger (Barb), Judy Osborne (Pete), Larry Bearinger (Karen), and Kevin Bearinger (Dory) and many nieces and a few nephews. Richard wore many hats during his life - farmer, public speaker, counsellor, advice giver, thinker, designer/builder/tinkerer of many interesting machines and contraptions, shoe modifier, boat navigator, and collector of wooden roosters. He loved selling Pioneer Seeds and the opportunity it provided for him to connect with farmers. He was involved in the New Hamburg Lions Club, Waterloo Federation of Agriculture and Nith Valley Mennonite Church. He was a good listener and really enjoyed getting to know people. He valued every friend, neighbour, and farmer in his life. He cared for all of you. Richard was a son, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, neighbour and friend. He will be missed by so many. To those of you who knew and loved Richard, take your time to mourn and grieve your loss knowing that he is at peace. There are two ways to mourn with the family. Video visitation messages can be made to the family and a drive-by visitation will take place on Sunday November 29th from 2:00pm-4:00pm and 6:00pm-8:00pm at Nith Valley Mennonite Church at 1355 Bean Rd, New Hamburg. Because of COVID-19, the funeral service will be limited to the immediate family only but the public is invited to participate via livestream on Monday November 30th at 10 am. Livestream and video visitation message links can be found at: www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wilmot Family Resource Centre.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
