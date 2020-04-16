|
KNAPP, Richard Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Trinity Village, Kitchener. Richard formerly resided in Baden and previous to that in Napanee. Richard was born 87 years ago in Napanee, Ontario, a son of the late Samuel and Wilhelmina (Johnston) Knapp. Loving and cherished father of Karen & Al Eby of Breslau, Greg Knapp of Kitchener, Cindy Ward of St. Catharines, Brad Knapp of Kitchener and Jennifer Knapp & Kent Kawaski of Newmarket. Sadly missed by his 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Richard is reunited with his beloved wife Beverley who predeceased him on January 25, 2016 and sisters and brothers-in-law Mary & Bill Ballance and Lois & Jack Spence. He enjoyed playing shuffleboard at the Wilmot Recreation Complex on Tuesday afternoons and also golfing, lawn bowling, crafts and skiing. He was a former member of the Kitchener Kiwanis Club. In keeping with Richard's wishes cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation of service. As expressions of sympathy donations may be made to the Canadian Red Cross or the Canadian Diabetes Association. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 16, 2020