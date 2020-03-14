|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Richard Henry Koebel, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital. Much loved brother to Gary (Cathy) Koebel of Ottawa, Ron Koebel of Calgary, Dave (Dawn) Koebel of Elmira, Doug Koebel of Waterloo and Glenn Koebel of Waterloo. Much loved uncle to: Erin Koebel, Heather (Josh) Kleiman, Stephanie (Mike) Koebel, Shannon (Brad) Frey, Benjamin, Jamie and Danielle Koebel. Great-uncle to Zachary, Brooklyn, Hudson, Charlotte, Owen and Harvey. Predeceased by his parents, Robert Koebel and Catharine Koebel (Quehl). Rick was a long-term employee at McDonald Westburne Rexel for over 45 years. Rick always had a smile on his face and loved cards, pool, and being with his family and friends. Rick will be dearly missed. A Memorial Reception will be held on Saturday March 21, 2020 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S, Waterloo. In Rick's memory, donations to Diabetes Canada may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 14, 2020