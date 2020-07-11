Norm Hannigan died peacefully at Innisfree House with family at his side. Son of Norman Hannigan and Mary (née Cornish). Predeceased by his wife Audrey (neé Saugstad), four siblings and three half-siblings. Survived by sons Randy (Sylvia), John (Janice), Greg and Jim (Laura), five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Norm was born and raised in Exeter, Ontario. He served in the RCAF from 1942 to 1945 and then entered the University of Western Ontario, obtaining a BA. He and Audrey married in 1949 and moved to Toronto where Norm began his professional work in the insurance business. They relocated to Waterloo in 1955, which was home for the family until 1968, at which time he left the insurance business to teach mathematics at high schools in Sault Ste. Marie. In addition to being a good father to his four boys, Norm was involved in numerous voluntary activities in the communities where he lived: at service organizations such as Kiwanis and the Lions Club; churches; the Canadian Ski Patrol; and minor league sports. He and Audrey loved the outdoors (camping and cottaging) and recreational sports (skiing, curling, golf). Norm was a dedicated Blue Jays fan to his final days. The family thanks the staff at Waterloo Heights and Lanark Place retirement home for their assistance and care over many years, as well as Innisfree House in his final days. Inurnment and graveside service will take place at a time yet to be determined. Arrangements are through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Parkminster United Church or the Food Bank of Waterloo Region would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.