|
|
Passed away peacefully at Riverbend Place, Cambridge on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at age 89 years. Predeceased by his devoted and loving wife Christine (2019). Loving father of Richard (Mary), Daniel (Charline), and Steven (Eduarda). Dearly loved grandfather of Nathan (Angela), Nicholas (Natalie), Lyndi, Alison (Chris), and Leah (Bryan). Great-grandfather of Jackson, Ayla, Landon, Mason, and Myles. Survived by brother William. Predeceased by parents Charles and Sarah Woodfield, brothers Jack and Charles, sisters Sadie Hewitt and Betty Heal and grandson Braun. Cremation has taken place. The family extends a special thank you to all staff and caregivers at Riverbend Place for their kindness, care, and compassion. The family will receive friends at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas Street, N., Cambridge N1R 5N6 (519)-740-0669 on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6 pm - 9 pm. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Dick's life will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:30 pm. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Galt Legion Branch # 121 or Ayr Pipe Band Canada or the would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 22, 2020