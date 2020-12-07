1/1
Richard Rawson GILLIANS
1926-10-19 - 2020-12-03
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear father, Grampy, and great grandfather. Richard Gillians passed-away peacefully in his 95th year at Highland Place retirement Home in Kitchener. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Ruth (nee Sullivan). Richard was a proud member of the Canadian Army during World War II and enjoyed a long career as a successful and respected insurance broker in St. Lambert, Quebec and Kitchener, Ontario. As a devoted family man he had an unwavering belief in his family to succeed in life and he will be dearly missed. He is survived by his daughter Sandra Gillians of Glen Williams, and sons, Scott (Lisa) of Waterloo, Steven (Wendy) of Stoney Creek, and Richard David (Lynne) of Bayfield. Also left to mourn their 'Grampy' are his grandchildren; Sara (John Revay) of Oakville, Laura (Kirk Leonard) of Kitchener, Lindsay (James Dean) of Keswick, Melanie (Christopher Fleming) of Toronto, Victoria (A.J. Richardson) of Kitchener, and Elizabeth Gillians of Kitchener. He was deeply proud of his great grandchildren Oliver, Carolynne, Wesley, and Jack. He will also be dearly missed by his extended step-family who loved his wisdom and humour. The family extends our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated and caring staff at Highland Place. A private family service will be held in line with current Covid 19 protocols. If desired, memorial donations to the Salvation Army or the Canadian Legion will be gratefully acknowledged. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Richard's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Dec. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
