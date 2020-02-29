Home

Richard Schaefer


1953 - 02
Richard Schaefer Obituary
Peacefully passed away at his residence at the age of 67, he is survived by his loving mother Wilma Strub and sister Cathy Jantzen (Frank). Sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father Gerald Schaefer brothers Ronald, David, Dale and sister Lori. Richard was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 530 for over 38 years. Cremation has taken place. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Memory Gardens Funeral Home 2723 Victoria St. N. Breslau, 519 904 0400. www.memorycemetery.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020
