Stevanus, Richard Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of family at Lisaard House on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of 77. Richard will be missed and remembered by Mary and his three loving sons and daughters-in-law, Bryan, Chris, Don, Tanya, Tim, Vicki, grandchildren, Jake (Ambee), Sam, Bree, Grace, Brooke and Kylie. Great-grandfather of Sullivan and Quinn. Richard will also be missed by Mary's family Peri, Sean, Ayanna, Adam, Nicole and Barry and a special network of friends. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Dianne (2012). Richard owned and operated Van-Del Contracting since its inception. Friends and family are welcome to join us to celebrate Richard's life on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2-8 pm at Bingemans Ballroom,425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener. The funeral service for Richard will be held at the Breslau Mennonite Church, 226 Woolwich St., Breslau on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 am followed by a reception. A private family interment will be held in Bloomingdale Mennonite Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy and in lieu of flowers donations to Lisaard House, Pancreatic Cancer or Movember Canada (Prostate Cancer) would be appreciated by the family (donations may be made at Bingemans or by calling the funeral home 519-749-8467) Visit www.henrywalser.com for Richard's memorial.