|
|
On March 16, 2020 we say goodbye to Richard Sydney Moutoux who was not only a great man but a wonderful husband, Son, Father, Grandfather, Uncle, in-law, and friend. To all who knew him, they would say he is irreplaceable, one of a kind. He was truly the best of all of us. This world will truly be a smaller place without him. He is survived by his wife Doloris Moutoux who was his world, His son Istvan (Steve) his wife Linh their kids Istvan jr & Nathan. His Son James his wife Kandy their kids James jr, Eric & Beverly, In-laws Rene & Anna, John & Arcely, Leo & Pauline, Lisa & Brian, Niece's & Nephews Kim, Tammy, Shaun, Chris, Michael, Jennifer, Gail, and Melissa, there are many In-laws, extended family, and friends. Due to the current events with Corvid-19, there will be no funeral service. He will be cremated and buried privately with immediate family only. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date to be determined. Details will be sent by the family directly once this has been scheduled. The family would like to extend there thanks to the cancer team at Grand River Hospital for all they have done for Rick Moutoux and many others they continue to help. For everyone who was going to send flowers, we ask that you instead make a donation in Dads honour to the Grand River Hospital Cancer clinic. http://www.grhosp.on.ca/help Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 21, 2020