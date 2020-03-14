Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Zalagenas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Rick" Zalagenas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Rick" Zalagenas Obituary
Passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 59. Sadly missed by his beloved partner Donna McCracken. Loving father of Chrissy (Chad), Steven and Nadine. Beloved son of Ann and the late Steve. Dear brother of Irene (Joe). A private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A Celebration of Rick's Life will be held at a later date. Once confirmed, details will be posted on the Henry Walser website. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sarcoma Cancer Foundation of Canada (http://sarcomacancer.ca/) would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Rick's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -