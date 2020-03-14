|
Passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 59. Sadly missed by his beloved partner Donna McCracken. Loving father of Chrissy (Chad), Steven and Nadine. Beloved son of Ann and the late Steve. Dear brother of Irene (Joe). A private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A Celebration of Rick's Life will be held at a later date. Once confirmed, details will be posted on the Henry Walser website. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sarcoma Cancer Foundation of Canada (http://sarcomacancer.ca/) would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Rick's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 14, 2020