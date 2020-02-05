Home

Richard "Rick" Ziegler

It is with profound sadness that we announce Rick's passing on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Innisfree House at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Carol Ziegler for 42 years. Proud father of Cara Ziegler (Mike) and Cayley Ziegler-Vettor (Anthony). Loving brother of Paul (Pat) and Debbie Hewitson (Jack). Survived by his sisters-in-law Linda Lehman (Mike), Janice Bockmaster-Taylor (Harvey) and Jennifer Karlsen (Mark) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Cliff and Betty, his sister Yvonne, his mother and father-in-law Gordon and Marion Bockmaster and his brother-in-law Steven Bockmaster. Rick's family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Rick's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 5, 2020
