With his family by his side, Rick passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Innisfree House at the age of 74. Beloved husband of 55 years to Joyce (nee Sawyer) Barker. Loving father of Joanna (Paul), David (Mary Anne), Christine, and Nadine (Sean). Cherished papa of Satori, Dustin, Shayne, Kayla, Chelsea and Owen and great-papa to Hudson. Brother of Cathy and Dorothy. Special brother-in-law to Rick (Paula) Williams, Dave Sawyer, Sandy Sawyer and Patsy Sawyer. Remembered by his many long time friends especially Bill Pinder, John Oates and Mike Whitton. Rick was the founding member of the Man Cave, known as the "Old Farts Club" and will be missed by his "partners in crime" Brian Petrie and Jack Neumann. Predeceased by his brother-in-law, Bob Sawyer and grandson Josh Barker. He was the owner/operator of Twin City Outdoor Maintenance, retiring in 2002. Richard's family will receive relatives and friends at the Maple View Mennonite Church, 5074 Deborah Glaister Line, Wellesley on Thursday, February 13th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, February 15th from 10-10:45 a.m. The Funeral Service will be held at Maple View Mennonite Church on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. Rev. Brent Kipfer officiating. Interment Maple View Cemetery. A reception will be held in the church hall following the services. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Maple View Mennonite Church or the K-W Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, Kitchener, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Richard's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 12, 2020