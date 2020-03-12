|
Today, like many other days brings special thoughts of you, Of happy times we shared and caring things you used to do. For you were someone special who was thought so highly of, who'll always be remembered with affection, warmth and love. You did so many things for us, your heart was kind and true, And when we needed someone we could always count on you. If we could write a story, it would be the greatest story ever told, Of a kind and loving man who has a heart of gold. It broke our hearts to lose you, But you didn't go alone, For part of us went with you the day God called you home. We are sending thoughts to heaven on the day you went away, and hope you know you're missed more than words could ever say. "Love & Miss You So Much" Chris, Allison, Geoff, Steph, Peyton, Lexi, Angie, Jeff, Connor, Leah and Scarlett
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 12, 2020