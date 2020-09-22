Rick Oakley

August 22, 1955 - September 19, 2020, Age 65 Rick was a lifelong resident of Bridgeport, proud husband of Debbie, father of four children, Joe, Jenn, Jessie (Jeremy) and Jimmy (Carmen), and grandfather of three grandchildren, Eli and Colton Goertz, and Evelyn Oakley. Rick was a sportsman who loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors and he was a man with an encyclopedic memory of all people and events in Bridgeport. He was a well known local, self-employed mechanic in Bridgeport for over two decades. To friends and family he was known as "The Mayor of Bridgeport". Most important, Rick loved his family and cherished every moment spent with his wife, children and grandchildren. Rick passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital with his family at his side, after a heroic battle with cancer. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Betty and Ralph, brother Danny, and father-in-law Peter (Hartman). He is survived by his brother Ken and sister Jackie, mother-in-law Evelyn Hartman, sister-in-law Donna Hartman (Jim), and brother-in-law Donnie Hartman. Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near. So loved, so missed, so very dear. We love you Rick, Dad & Gampa XOX A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at Bridgeport Cemetery at a later date in view of COVID-19 concerns. Cards of sympathy are welcomed to be sent to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (507 Frederick St., Kitchener, ON, N2B 2A5). In memory of Rick, please consider making a donation to the Children's Wish Foundation. Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Rick's memorial.