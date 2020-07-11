Ricky LUESINK

1/1
Hendrika 'Ricky' Martina Johanna (Hobelman) Luesink, of Listowel, and formerly of Harriston, at Caressant Care, Listowel on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in her 85th year Beloved wife of Ben Luesink. Mother of Wilma Luesink of London, Berny Luesink (Linda) of Harriston, Richard Luesink (Yolanda) of Petawawa, Martin Luesink (Akiko) of London, and Dan Luesink (Shannen) of Prince Albert, SK. Grandmother of Maurice (Elske) Lambrecht of Florida, Chris Lambrecht of Harriston, Angela Lambrecht (Osa) of Mississauga, Lee-Ann Billingsley (Mike) of Harriston, Alex Luesink (Rachel) of St. Albert, AB, Claire Luesink (Matt) of Petawawa, Thomas Luesink (Jes) of Canmore, AB., and Rika Luesink of London. Great-grandmother of 8. Sister of Tini Luesink (Jerry) of Palmerston, and sister-in-law of Annie Hobelman of Palmerston, Sharon Hobelman of Palmerston, Gerry TenHoopen of Harriston, Henk Kloosterboer of Flesherton, and Walter VanderKwaak of Glencoe. Predeceased by sister Jannie TenHoopen, brothers Gerry Hobelman, and John Hobelman, sisters-in-law Joanne Kloosterboer, and Dini VanderKwaak, nephew Ricky Hobelman, and grandson Mark Lambrecht. Visitation will be held at the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors must schedule a time by selecting RSVP under the "Service Details" on Ricky's page on the funeral home website, or by calling the funeral home at 519-338-2441. Everyone attending must wear a mask. A private funeral service will be held at Listowel Pentecostal Church on Monday, July 13th at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Doug Baker officiating. Interment in Harriston Cemetery. Memorial donations to Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Lee Funeral Home
44 John St. S., Box 278
Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
519-338-2441
