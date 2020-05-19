Rita Aitken was born in Stretford, (Manchester), England, daughter to Jane and Stanley Edmunds. She passed away in her 88th year on May 13, 2020. Rita trained as a Primary School teacher in Ormskirk College, Lancashire. She taught a brief time in Manchester and acted as an assistant teacher in several schools while living in Brampton, Ontario. She married Warnock in 1956 and they lived in Dublin, Ireland until they moved to Canada in 1974. Rita was a devoted Mother to Hazel (Peter), Philip (Janis), and Elaine (Wayne), all born in Dublin. Proud Grandmother to Hazel's girls Alison (George) and Carolyn, as well as Philip's family Clark (Katie), Wesly (Kylie) and Troy (Kelly). Recently Rita became a Great-Grandmother to Clark's son, Sam and Alison's daughter, Matilda. In addition to loving her family, Rita enjoyed water-colour painting and was an avid and competitive bridge player. Rita and Warnock enjoyed travelling and made frequent trips to England, France, and Germany while on their way to visit Hazel and family in Switzerland. Cremation has already taken place.The family would be pleased to recieve friends for a memorial service which will take place at Kitchener East Presbyterian Church (KEPC) when travel restrictions for COVID- 19 are relaxed. The family are grateful to the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home staff for their assistance with final arrangements. Special thanks to the Nurses of ICU-A at Grand River Hospital and Pastor Mark Richardson of KEPC for his continued support as well as the ladies from the Hospitality team. In lieu of flowers, condolences for the family and donations to either Canadian Cancer Society or Kitchener East Presbyterian Church may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 19, 2020.