Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Predeceased by her husband Brian Bamber. Dearly loved mother of Carol (Dave Rosher) of Mount Albert, David Bamber (Jennifer) of New Brunswick, and Dwayne Bamber (Jenny) of British Columbia. Cherished Nana of Brianna, Devin, Shawn, Corryn and Robin. Dear sister of Irene (Adrian Birch) and Joyce (Terry Scourfield). Rita will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, friends and especially by her feline friend "Mister". The Memorial Service has already taken place - please visit https://mwbecker.funeraltechweb.com/tribute/details/1507/Rita-Bamber/obituary.html#content-start to view her Service and watch her Keepsake Video. In memory of Rita, donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 22, 2020.
