Rita BARNEY

Passed away on August 10, 2020 at Guelph General Hospital at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late George (1989). Loving mother Bev (Ken) Code, Mike (Mary Lou) and Shelley (the late Ray) Knechtel. Cherished Grandma B to her grandchildren Chris (Lisa), Tony (Maria), Melanie (Ric), Shawn (Kathryn) and Michael, and great-grandchildren, Alex, Sam, Jake, Julia, Ethan, Olivia, Andrew and Samantha. Predeceased by her parents, George and Matilda, and brothers, Arthur, Robert, and Jerome. Rita volunteered at the Breithaupt Centre and bowled at Victoria Bowl. She enjoyed spending time at her cottage and at the casino. Rita's family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A service will be held in the chapel at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are required to RSVP to attend Rita's visitation and service and face masks are mandatory. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or Guelph General Hospital would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Rita's memorial and to RSVP to attend.