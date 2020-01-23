Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Rita M. Bergman

Rita M. Bergman Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Freeport Campus of Grand River Hospital at the age of 95. Beloved wife of Ed for over 69 years. Loving mother of Pat (Terry), John (Andrea), Susan (Dave), Michael (Sonia) and Paul. Proud Grandma of Jake (Kayla), Rachel, Michael (Heather), Julie (Mark), Nick and great grandmother of Alice, Cecelia and Nolan. Survived by her sister Lorraine. Mom lead a full life, devoted to her family and faith. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes RC Church, 75 Bluevale Ave. N., Waterloo. Interment Parkview Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Rita's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 23, 2020
