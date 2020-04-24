|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Rita at her home, on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Rita was born on June 9, 1942 in Minto, New Brunswick to Edgar and Valida Arsenualt. Rita will be lovingly remembered by her children, Kelly Goods (Greg) and Kevin Chosen; sister Val Hazelton (Bill) and brother Roger Arsenault; five grandchildren, Michael and Kate-Lynn Goods, Kristen, Tyler and Lauren Chosen; numerous nieces and nephews and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her husband and love of her life, Michael Joseph Chosen, as well as her sister, Claudette and brothers Laurie and Al. Heaven gained a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and best friend. Rita was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nan. We'll always remember your special smile, caring heart, and that warm embrace you always gave us. We will always remember you and the love we have for you. You will forever be in our hearts. As per her wishes, Cremation has taken place and she will be laid to rest at Memory Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date due to the recent pandemic. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 24, 2020