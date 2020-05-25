Passed away at her residence, Bankside Terrace, Kitchener on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased her husband Pascal Perry and daughter Judy Riske. Loving mother of Michael (Barb), Colleen (Rob Woelfle), Garry (Pat), Susan (Paul Van Shaik) and Steven. Proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Survived by her sister Helen Quigley and brother Jack Morris. Predeceased by her grandson Matthew Van Shaik. A private family burial service will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, Kitchener, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Rita's memorial.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 25, 2020.