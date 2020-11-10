1/
Rita WHIPFLER
Passed away peacefully at Freeport Health Centre, Kitchener on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 104 years. Survived by her niece Sharon (Brian) Wethington, great-nephew Adam and great-great-nephew Ryan. Predeceased by her beloved husband Norman, her parents Arthur and Ethel, sister Muriel and brother Arthur JR. Rita was a wonderful Wife, Daughter, Sister, and Aunt. She loved to travel and loved to dance with her husband. She was deeply loved and will be missed immensely. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will be at Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener. Condolences for the family and donations to Alzheimer's Society, may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 10, 2020.
