Robbie Lee HERMAN

July 19, 1970 - January 20, 2001 In Loving Memory of a Precious Son, Wonderful Brother, Brother-in-law and Uncle Rob We shared so much happiness In times of yesterday, And to say how much we miss you We could never find a way. We wish with all our hearts That you were here today And we could share the laughter That there always used to be. We know we'll meet again In another life elsewhere, And those very special times We once again will share. Forever In Our Hearts! Dad, Mom (Gerry & Marj), Kim, Sean, Nicholas and Madison
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 20, 2020
