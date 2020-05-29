Robena Catherine GERBER
Passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener. Robena was born 92 years ago on January 18, 1929 in North Easthope Township, a daughter of the late David W. and Barbara (Ropp) Gerber. Robena was predeceased by her husband Kenneth Schwartzentruber whom she was married to for 9 years. Robena was the loving stepmother of Virginia (D. Michael) Hostetler, Wilda (Winfred E.) Stoltzfus; Michele Rizoli; and K. Daniel Schwartzentruber (Karen McDonald). She graciously included in her life 14 grandchildren and their spouses; and 12 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brothers; Allan & wife Merle Gerber and Melvin & wife Beulah Gerber, sisters Esther Nafziger and Katie Roth. She will be missed by her sister-in-law June Schwartzentruber; brother- and sister-in-law Leonard and Delphine Schwartzentruber; sister-in-law Eleanor Roth and her many nieces and nephews. Robena was predeceased by her sister Irene Barbara in infancy, brothers-in-law; Allan Nafziger, Nelson Roth, Lyle Schwartzentruber, Vernon Schwartzentruber and Jerry Roth. Robena was a member of Steinmann Mennonite Church, Baden. A private graveside service has taken place at Steinmann Mennonite Church Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, donations would be accepted to the Mennonite Central Committee.. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes,ca Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mark Jutzi Funeral Home Ltd.
291 Huron Street
New Hamburg, ON N0B 2G0
(519) 662-1661
