Robert : "Rob" Nancarrow
Passed away suddenly due to cardiac arrest on June 28, 2020 at his home, in the arms of his wife Brenda, at the age of 56. He is dearly missed by his mother Rae and his siblings Sandra Lee and Andrea and cherished brother-in-law of John (Mandy). He leaves behind his nieces and nephew: Becca (Dan), Kathleen (Rory), Tori, and Josh and his great-nephews Sebastian and Christian. He loved playing horseshoes every Tuesday night at the Moose Lodge, taking pictures of sunsets on his camera and spending time with his family. Rob's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:30 p..m on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Rob's visitation. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 15 minutes will be given to share your condolences and guests are required to wear a face mask. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Robert's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 2, 2020.
