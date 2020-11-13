Passed away peacefully at Groves Memorial Hospital, Fergus, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family in his 90th year. Loving remembered by his wife of 47 years Carmel Hutchison (Gutoskie). He will be missed by his children Judy and Gerry Skrypec, Mike and Glenda Kuntz, Randy Kuntz, Scott and Bonnie Hutchison. He is survived by his sister-in-law Eva Fitzpatrick. Lovingly remembered by his 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren who brought him so much joy. Predeceased by parents Bert and Annie Hutchison (Densmore), brother Harvey, sisters Edna Ivadell Kerr and Hilda Batchelor, brothers-in-law Bill Batchelor, and Leonard Kerr. Bob was an avid curler, lawn bowler and floor shuffler in his younger years. He spent many nights with 'the love of his life' playing at local euchre tournaments. The family would like to thank the dedicated and hardworking staff at Groves Memorial Hospital for their amazing care in Bob's last days. The family will receive friends at the Crawford Funeral Chapel, 243 George Street, Arthur on Sunday, November 15th, 2020. Please visit the Funeral Home Website at www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca
or call the funeral home at 519-848-6872 to schedule a time to attend the visitation. Due to Provincial Restrictions there will be a limited number of people allowed in for visitation at any given time, physical distancing must be respected and masks are required. A private family church service will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Arthur. Private interment to follow at Greenfield Cemetery, Arthur. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Arthur. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca