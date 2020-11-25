1/1
Robert Adrian WELK
Robert Adrian Welk at his residence on November 18, 2020 passed away suddenly at the age of 49. Sadly, missed by Katherine Lewin, mother Audrey Roessler, brothers Jeff, Mike (Jill), nephews Nathan, Carson, Preston, Tyler, and many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. Predeceased by his father Ron Welk, sister Jennifer Welk, Grandma/Grandpa Welk, and Grandma/Grandpa Wetselaar, Cousin Brian Welk, and stepfather Tom Roessler. Rob was a talented electrician by trade, an avid hunter, loved fishing and football. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 26, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Billingsley Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Muskoka Community Church. A private burial for family only will follow in Eganville, Ontario Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation will be conducted in half hour intervals. The visitation times are as follows; 2 - 2:30, 2:45 - 3:15, 3:30 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 6:30 p.m., 6:45 - 7:15 and 7:30 - 8 p.m. The Funeral Service will be limited to a maximum of 50 people in attendance. Space is limited, and you must call to be added to the list in attendance for the funeral service. The church will also be providing a zoom live stream if you would prefer to attend virtually. To reserve your time to meet with the family or to attend the funeral service we ask that you call Billingsley Funeral Home, 705-789-8982 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Your understanding is most appreciated. For those unable to attend the service in person, there will be an opportunity to view the service virtually. Please call Billingsley Funeral Home for these details. As expression of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association https://cmha.ca/ or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be made through www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 25, 2020.
