October 12, 1923 - October 20, 2020 With sincere sadness, but immense gratitude for a life well lived, we announce the passing of our dear father, Bob Jones, at the age of 97. Loving husband for 65 years to his best friend and soulmate Betty (November 22, 2012) and now together forever again. Much loved Dad to four children and their spouses David and Kathleen Jones (Cedar Point), Doug and Diane Jones (Waterloo), Elizabeth and Bob Felder (Pickering) and Barbara and Wally Reidl (Kitchener). Cherished Poppy to Lindsay, Blair, Ashley (Dave), Scott (Jane), Lisa, Andrew (Linley), Wayne (Tiffany), Neil (Daniela), Courtney (Cam); Proud Great Poppy & Baby Cuddler Extraordinaire to McKenzie, Emily, Myla, Eddie, Roy, Griffin, Arya, Leeda, Sam, Beckett, Josephine, Bay, Sylvie, Kira and Beckwith. He shared fond memories of his two brothers, Bill and Jack, who pre-deceased him. An RCAF veteran of WWII; lifetime Anglican Church member; retired Manager of Estate Planning at Dominion Life (BA, CLU); founding Board member of St. Monica's House; Charter Member and Past President of Probus Club of Kitchener Waterloo; a proud Canadian and a kind, true gentleman. He was always willing to help others and exercised great care and attention to detail. He enjoyed the laughter and love of family and friends and set a positive example for all. Family dogs found their best friend in him. Bob was a gardening and woodworking enthusiast having made blanket boxes for his grand-daughters and cherry tables for his grandsons into his late 80's. He played the piano until his early 90's. Betty and Bob lived in Toronto, Regina, Etobicoke, Kitchener, the Schoolhouse (near Ayr) and Waterloo. Cottaging at Thunder Beach and living at the Schoolhouse were special. Favourite trips included Italy, England and the Rocky Mountaineer to celebrate his 90th birthday. Many thanks to the team at Luther Village Sunshine Centre for their help and care of Bob and Dr. P. Froese, Nurse Muriel and Dr. R. Kennel (Retired) for their wonderful support over the years. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will take place at the Erb & Good Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo N2J 1P7 on Sunday, October 25th from 2-5 p.m. Please note if you plan to attend the visitation, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP by telephone to the funeral home at 519-745-8445 to reserve your atten-dance timeframe. Due to COVID restrictions, a private Celebration of Life service (by invitation only) will be held in the chapel of the Erb & Good Funeral Home on Monday, October 26th at 11:00 a.m. A livestream of the service will be available for others by registering on Bob's obituary page at www.erbgood.com
A private family interment will follow the service.