It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Robert Aspden on Monday November 23, 2020 at Trinity Village in Kitchener. Reunited in eternity with his loving wife Dolores (2018). Loving father to Donna (Dave), and Lorraine (Barry). Fondly remembered by his 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. Survived by his sisters Mary Lee Martin (Wayne) and Katherine Allen (Doug). Predeceased by his parents Howard and Helen Aspden, also predeceased by his brothers Jack (2019), Tommy (2019), Donald (2019) and by his sister-in-law Patricia (2019). Honoring Robert's wishes cremation has taken place. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Memory Gardens Funeral Home 2723 Victoria St. N. Breslau 519 904 0400. If so desired a book of online condolences may be signed at www.memorycemetery.ca
. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stoke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.