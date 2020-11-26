1/
Robert ASPDEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Robert Aspden on Monday November 23, 2020 at Trinity Village in Kitchener. Reunited in eternity with his loving wife Delores (2018). Loving father to Donna Simon (Dave), and Lorraine Burwell (Barry). Fondly remembered by his 5 grandchildren, Chad (Nico), Todd (Mary), Adam (Brittany), Danielle (Mackenzie), and Joshua, 4 great grandchildren, Emma, Callum, Myla, and Emerson. Survived by his sisters Mary Lee Martin (Wayne) and Katherine Allen (Doug). Predeceased by his parents Howard and Helen Aspden, also predeceased by his son Robert jr., brothers Jack, Tommy, Donald, and his sister-in-law Patricia. Honoring Robert's wishes cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society and may be made through Memory Gardens. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Memory Gardens Funeral Home 2723 Victoria St. N. Breslau 519 904 0400. If so desired a book of online condolences may be signed at www.memorycemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
2723 Victoria Street N.
Kitchener, ON N0B 1M0
(519) 904-0400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved