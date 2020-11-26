It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Robert Aspden on Monday November 23, 2020 at Trinity Village in Kitchener. Reunited in eternity with his loving wife Delores (2018). Loving father to Donna Simon (Dave), and Lorraine Burwell (Barry). Fondly remembered by his 5 grandchildren, Chad (Nico), Todd (Mary), Adam (Brittany), Danielle (Mackenzie), and Joshua, 4 great grandchildren, Emma, Callum, Myla, and Emerson. Survived by his sisters Mary Lee Martin (Wayne) and Katherine Allen (Doug). Predeceased by his parents Howard and Helen Aspden, also predeceased by his son Robert jr., brothers Jack, Tommy, Donald, and his sister-in-law Patricia. Honoring Robert's wishes cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
and may be made through Memory Gardens. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Memory Gardens Funeral Home 2723 Victoria St. N. Breslau 519 904 0400. If so desired a book of online condolences may be signed at www.memorycemetery.