Robert Atkinson

Robert (Bob) Norman Atkinson passed away on June 27, 2020, at the age of 70, with his wife and children by his side. Bob was born in Saskatoon on November 16, 1949, to William and Ruth Atkinson and moved to Kitchener as a child. He was a loving and devoted husband to Monica (Collison) for almost 48 years, a proud Dad to Christina (David) Kroeker and Craig (Mizue) Atkinson, and a joyful grandpa/poppa to Mia, Luke, Jasmine and Samantha. Bob was a big brother to Brenda (John) Pop and Barbara (Gerd) Harm and is fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews and his extended families: the Collisons, Pippins, Stephens and Snyders. He will be deeply missed by very special friends Denny, Paul, Gord, Frank, Dan, Bruce and Elliot, his business partner Bruce Davies and the team at Marathon Hardware, as well as the Friday night gang and cycling and hiking clubs. Bob was a self-taught, strategic hard worker. He worked diligently, with others, to build a successful hardware business and even after he retired still visited weekly. Bob was a skilled craftsman. Together with Monica he built his dream home amongst the trees and enjoyed many years of puttering away in his workshop and yard adding sheds, trimming trees, and re-designing or improving things. He liked to watch the deer and other wildlife roam the property. Bob enjoyed travelling and he and Monica and their friends saw much of the world together. His final trip was a special visit to Cuba with his entire family where he had so much fun watching his grandchildren play on the beach and in the pool. Bob loved all things outdoors: camping, hunting, fishing, boating, skiing, running marathons, cycling, hiking, and relaxing in the sun. He took great pleasure in sharing his love of nature and his passion for discovery with his children and grandchildren and can rest assured that those qualities will live on through them. Bob's kind heart, big smile, and calm and steady ways impacted everyone who knew him. He will be loved and missed by many. A private celebration of life will be held by the family. In time, Bob's ashes will be lovingly spread at places that were special to him. Those wanting to honour his life in a tangible way may plant a memorial tree through www.alivingtribute.ca or donate to Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre (online through the Henry Walser Funeral Home website or in person at 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Bob's memorial and to share condolences.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 1, 2020.