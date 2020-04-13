|
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Robert "Bob" Halstead on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at home surrounded by the love of family, three days shy of his 65th birthday, after a valiant battle with cancer. Beloved Fiancé to Virginia Pinnell, very proud father to Tenisha (Bill) Clark, Bruce (Crystal), Barbara (Nick) Vesic, Jamie and stepdad to Amadeo, Atticus and Clara Vaz. Special Poppy to Ron, Matilda, Olivia and Harrison. Son of Ron (Ruth 2017) and Jean Dunlop (2005). Loving big brother to Debbie (Bill), Ronnie (1961), Scott (Diane), Chrissy (Emmanuel) and Brent (Michelle), step-brother to Rachel Bast and Lionel Bast. Rob will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews and lovingly remembered by his extended family and friends at the Naval Veterans Association (Navy Club) club where he wore many hats including President. Rob retired from Budd Canada however, remained active working for Shoppers Drug Mart. He always enjoyed family time, Niagara Falls with Virginia and was an amazing Poppy to his adored grandchildren. Ever devoted to those he loved, his heart was always in the right place. Due to this time of social distancing there will be a celebration of Robs life at a later date to be announced. A very special thank you CMH Cancer Center, Bayshore community nursing and the staff of CMH surgical floor who worked with us in helping us to bring him home to rest peacefully for his final hours. Donations in his Robs memory can be made to Wesley United Church Raise the Roof campaign or the .
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 13, 2020